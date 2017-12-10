Viola Bennett Banks

Viola Bennett Banks, 85, wife of Joe Banks, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born May 4, 1932, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Archie Bennett and Lillie Carter Bennett

Funeral services for Mrs. Banks will be held 1 pm. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at Pine Grove AME Church in Greeleyville, with the Rev. Harvey Doctor, pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow in the churchyard cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home, 8644 S. Brewington Road in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.