Viola Bennett Banks
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | December 10, 2017 5:44 pm
Last Updated: December 10, 2017 at 4:36 pm
Viola Bennett Banks, 85, wife of Joe Banks, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
Born May 4, 1932, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Archie Bennett and Lillie Carter Bennett
Funeral services for Mrs. Banks will be held 1 pm. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at Pine Grove AME Church in Greeleyville, with the Rev. Harvey Doctor, pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the churchyard cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home, 8644 S. Brewington Road in Manning.
Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.