Swampcats defeat Carolina Academy in Baron Classic

Last Updated: December 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Swampcats defeated Carolina Academy on Saturday by a final score of 61-41 in the Baron Classic held at Wilson Hall’s Nash Student Center.

With the win, the Swampcats’ record improved to 5-2 on the season. Taylor Lee led the Swampcats with 13 points. Grayson Dennis scored 11 points. Dawson Hatfield and Braydon Osteen each scored nine points.