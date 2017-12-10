Susan Anderson Henry

SUMMERTON – Susan Anderson Henry, 78, widow of Joe Henry, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at National Health Care in Sumter.

Born May 27, 1939, in Summerton, she was a daughter of the late Hampton Anderson and Tommie Lee Jones Anderson.

The family will receive friends at her home, 1204 Olin Road in Summerton.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.