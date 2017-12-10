Martha Lou Brailsford

PINEWOOD – Martha Lou Brailsford, 70, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at her home, 8572 Old River Road in Pinewood.

Born Dec. 24, 1946, in Rimini, she was a daughter of Richard Brailsford and Lorena Richardson Brailsford.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at St. Phillips UME Church in Pinewood, with the Rev. Patrice Dow, pastor, officiating. The Revs. Denzel Hampton, Mary Lou Brailsford, Robert China and James Lee Clark assisted. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends at the home of her sister, Mae Richardson, 1267 Festival Drive in Summerton.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.