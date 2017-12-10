Lady Wolverines defeat Lamar in overtime
by Submitted via Email | December 10, 2017 8:43 am
The East Clarendon High School Lady Wolverines defeated Lamar High School in regulation overtime by a final score of 44-39.
Talaysia Cooper scored 22 points for the Lady Wolverines, while Valincia Garris put up seven points and 12 rebounds for the team. Gracen Watts and Britni Anderson had five points each, while Caitlin Timmons had three points and Rhamey Floyd had two points. The team’s record is now 3-1.
