Kenneth Richburg

Kenneth Richburg, 59, of Summerton, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Clarendon County.

Born Aug. 13, 1958, in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Douglas and Rachel Richburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2928 St. John Church Road in Manning. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A public viewing will be held from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in the chapel of King-Fields Mortuary.

The casket will be placed in the church at noon Tuesday, for viewing until the hour of service.

The family will receive friends at the home of his son, DAmien Gist, 100 Calhoun St. in Manning.

Richburg’s mortal frame is peacefully resting in the professional care of King-Fields Mortuary of Summerton, (803) 485-5039.