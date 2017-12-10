JV Saints fall to Jefferson Davis Academy
by Submitted via Email | December 10, 2017 10:23 am
Last Updated: December 9, 2017 at 10:06 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys’ basketball team fell to 1-3 on the season Friday night with a 42-18 loss to Jefferson Davis Academy. Josh Black led the JV Saints with 13 points. Brantley Hodge and Trey Bagnal added two points each.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.