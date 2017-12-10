JV Lady Saints pick up first win after defeating Jefferso Davis
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 10, 2017 3:17 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity girls’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday by defeating Jefferson Davis by a score of 36-9. Amberly Way led the JV Lady Saints with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Hadleigh McIntosh added 10 points, while Bailey Corbett added four points. The JV Lady Saints next play 4 p.m. Monday against Patrick Henry.
