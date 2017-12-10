Junior High Monarchs fall to Bates Middle School Bantams
by Submitted via Email | December 10, 2017 2:59 pm
The Manning Junior High School Monarchs’ basketball team fell Thursday in a close game to Bates Middle School in Sumter.
