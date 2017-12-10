Ida Mae Davis Knowles

nORWALK, Connecticut – Ida Mae Davis Knowles, 72, wife of Robert Knowles Sr., died Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Regency Hospital in Florence.

Born Dec. 18, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Robert Blanding and Anna Burns.

The family will receive friends at 1215 Tearcoat Road in Alcolu.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.