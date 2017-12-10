Governor names chef ambassadors for 2018

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster named Friday the 2018 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Each year, chefs from across South Carolina are nominated to serve as the state’s culinary ambassadors, and the governor chooses four to participate.

“These four women are among the best and brightest culinary stars in our state,” said McMaster. “Being named an S.C. Chef Ambassador allows these chefs to shine a unique spotlight on not only their exceptional talents, but also on the destinations in South Carolina where they live and work. We encourage visitors and locals to make the trip and dine in each of their restaurants to see all that South Carolina has to offer.”

McMaster noted that these chefs embody the best of South Carolina’s food scene, both in the quality of their provisions, as well as their dedication to incorporating healthy, local grown ingredients into their menus

“The Chef Ambassadors program was created three years ago as an effort to promote South Carolina as a culinary destination by highlighting chefs who use locally grown and harvested items on their menus and who offer distinctive flavors and tastes in their restaurants,” said South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Executive Director Duane Parrish.

In 2018, the chefs will participate in a number of culinary, agriculture and tourism specific events throughout the Southeast, hosting cooking demonstrations and discussing the numerous offerings found in the cities in which their establishments are based.

“The Chef Ambassadors program is a celebration of local talent and local food,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “These gifted chefs showcase the delicious produce and products of South Carolina’s hardworking farmers, which is wonderful to see and even better to taste.”

The 2018 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors are:

Kiki Cyrus

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles

Columbia

Owned by Kitwanda “Kiki” and Tyrone Cyrus, Kiki’s opened its doors in 2012 and has been serving delicious, homemade soul food dishes to raving customers ever since. Best known for our signature dish — four crispy fried chicken wings seasoned to perfection on top of a warm, Belgian waffle — Kiki’s also serves a variety of home-cooked meals, from fried green beans and sweet cream corn nuggets to smothered pork chops and salmon patties. Moreover, for dessert, Kiki’s famous red velvet waffle with cream cheese frosting is unmatched.

Customers from all over Columbia and surrounding cities return — not just for the food but for the atmosphere. Kiki’s pride ourselves on prompt service, friendly staff, and a family-friendly atmosphere. With events like open mic’ night and live jazz, Kiki’s is more than just a place to dine; it is a place to entertain, where everyone is family.

Sarah McClure

Southside Smokehouse

Landrum

Chef Sarah McClure received a bachelor of arts degree in art history before deciding to become a chef. In Athens, Georgia, she worked under Chef Peter Dale at The National before coming back to her hometown to take over the kitchen at Southside and reinvigorated the family business with her new and exciting cuisine.

Heidi Vukov

Croissants Bistro & Bakery

Myrtle Beach

Heidi Vukov moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in the early 1990’s, and shortly thereafter opened Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach. Since then, she has been named South Carolina Restaurateur of the Year and Croissants Bistro & Bakery has become a destination restaurant on the South Carolina coast. Heidi lives in Myrtle Beach with her husband, Gary, and has four children scattered across the United States in Utah, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., and California.

Michelle Weaver

Charleston Grille

Charleston

An Alabama native, Chef Weaver was raised with a passion for cooking and learned at an early age the importance of farm-to-table. Her formal training at the New England Culinary Institute combined with her Southern roots and global palette have come together to create a unique and spectacular culinary experience. Sourcing from local farmers and anglers, her dishes also include some of the richest and highest quality ingredients from around the world. After 16 years at the restaurant, and five years as Executive Chef, she continues to carve out a lasting legacy while developing the reputation of culinary excellence at Charleston Grill.