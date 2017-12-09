Turbeville resident inducted into Newberry College Who’s Who

Turbeville’s Emily McElveen has been inducted into the Newberry College Who’s Who. A physical education major, McElveen has been on the Dean’s List every semester during her time at Newberry College. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Newberry Education Society, along with serving as a student success mentor. She is the head volleyball coach and assistant girls’ basketball coach at Mid-Carolina Middle School. After graduation, McElveen plans to teach physical education and coach, along with pursing a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.