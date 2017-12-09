Turbeville resident inducted into Newberry College Who’s Who
by Submitted via Email | December 9, 2017 6:26 am
Last Updated: December 8, 2017 at 10:39 pm
Turbeville’s Emily McElveen has been inducted into the Newberry College Who’s Who. A physical education major, McElveen has been on the Dean’s List every semester during her time at Newberry College. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Newberry Education Society, along with serving as a student success mentor. She is the head volleyball coach and assistant girls’ basketball coach at Mid-Carolina Middle School. After graduation, McElveen plans to teach physical education and coach, along with pursing a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.