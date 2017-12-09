LMA art class visits Charleston museum
by Submitted via Email | December 9, 2017 1:22 am
Last Updated: December 8, 2017 at 10:24 pm
The art appreciation class from Laurence Manning Academy braved the weather Friday to enjoy the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston.l The trip helped the class put a semester’s worth of study into practice as they observed the many styles of art created by South Carolina artists.
