I-95 wreck victim identified
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 9, 2017 1:07 pm
The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Rhode Island woman killed early Friday morning in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95.
Ivette Figuroa, 32, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries received in the wreck, which happened about 3 a.m. Friday.
Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol said that the victim was driving a 2013 Honda SUV northbound near the 113 mile-marker on I-95 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck and tree and overturned.
Six passengers in the vehicle were taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center for various, non-life threatening injuries.
Figuroa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
