GOP to hold Christmas Party on Dec. 14

Last Updated: December 8, 2017 at 12:21 am

The Clarendon County Republican Party will hold its annual Christmas Party at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2116 Greeleyville Highway in Manning, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Dinner, prepared by ladies of the church, will be provided at 6:30 p.m. Donations are welcome. Mary Alice Hoyt will be the special guest for the evening, providing musical selections on her harp. There will also be door prizes.