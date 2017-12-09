Betty Ridgeway Spigner

Betty Ridgeway Spigner, 85, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born Dec. 31, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Charles Nettles Ridgeway and the late Naomi Bryant Ridgeway. She was a member of Manning Second Baptist Church and was a retired bookkeeper.

Survivors include a son, James C. “Jim” Spigner Jr. (Jennifer) of Manning; and a daughter, Kim S. Parkman (Jule) of Sumter.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert Ridgeway, Charles Ridgeway and William Ridgeway; and four sisters, Esther Taylor, Oneita Montjoy, Lorea Campbell and Willowese Campbell.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at Manning Second Baptist Church, with Rev. Tom Vassar officiating.

Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at Stephens Funeral Home, and an hour prior to the service at Manning Second Baptist Church.

The family request memorials to Manning Second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 747, Manning, SC 29102

The family would like to thank the staff of McLeod Health Clarendon for the care they provided.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

