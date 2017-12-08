Scott’s Branch Middle School Eagles defeat Timmonsville
The Scott’s Branch Middle School Eagles defeated Timmonsville on Wednesday by a final score of 46-12 away from home. Tariq Coard led the team with 13 points, with E’More STephens and Tylr Kind following up with five points each. Jayden Lee, Zakee Rendell and Tydarian Chandler each scored four points. Randy Gipson scored three points, while LaDontae Frazier, Desane Washington, Terrance Pusher and Shaheem Ballard each scored two points.
