Jordan to step down as LMA’s headmaster in June

Dr. Spencer Jordan presides over Laurence Manning Academy Commencement Ceremonies in 2014. After 14 years as headmaster, Jordan will step down at the end of this school year to take a position as executive director for the South Carolina Independent School Association.

Laurence Manning Academy’s long-serving headmaster announced Friday that he will step down at the end of the 2017-18 school year to take a position with the South Carolina Independent School Association.

Dr. Spencer Jordan sent out an email Thursday night to parents, faculty and staff acknowledging his decision to take a position as executive director of SCISA and leave LMA in June 2018.

Jordan has served as LMA headmaster for 14 years.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me, and I have been torn while tring to make a decision about this offer,” said Jordan in an email provided to The Manning Times. “Over the last several weeks, I have both cried and laughed about this looming decision.”

Jordan said the school has been “a place that I love greatly.”

“We have the greatest students, the greatest instructors, the greatest board and the greatest parent body anyone could ever ask for,” he said. “I have been truly blessed beyond words in the 14 years that I have been a part of this, my beloved school and student body.”

School officials will begin seeking a replacement after the new year, and will not seek an interim headmaster as Jordan will fill out the remainder of the year.

“I truly appreciate your dedication and loyalty to Laurence Manning over all of these years,” Jordan said. “I hope that all of you as members of the Laurence Manning family understand that I have been most honored and humbled that you have allowed me to share in the lives of your children. It is the greatest job anyone could ever have.”