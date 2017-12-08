Franks resigns, aide says congressman offered her $5M to carry his child

A former aide to Arizona Republican Trent Franks has told the Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate.

The former staffer said the congressman asked at least four times if she’d be willing to act as a surrogate in exchange for money. Franks, in his statement announcing his resignation, said he and his wife have struggled with infertility.

The Associated Press verified the identity of the staffer, who asked that her name be withheld out of concern for her privacy, and confirmed that she worked in Franks’ office.

Franks said in a statement that he decided to leave immediately Friday after his wife was admitted to a hospital Thursday night “due to an ongoing ailment.”