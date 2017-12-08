Eleanor Gamble Coubarous

SUMTER – Eleanor Gamble “Aunt Dinner” Coubarous, widow of Herman Coubarous Sr., died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at NHC Healthcare in Sumter.

Born Nov. 26, 1926, in Clarendon County, she was a daughtr of the late Edward and Irene Brown Gamble.

A service of remembrance will b held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at the Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home chapel, 222 W. Boyce St. in Manning, where the Rev. George P. Windley Sr. will preside.

Words of hope will be brought by Minister Joe Roberts.

The service of committal will follow in the Gamble family plot at Manning Cemetery.

A public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at the Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.

