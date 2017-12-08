DAR chapter celebrates Arbor Day
December 8, 2017
The Elizabeth Peyre Richardson Manning Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter celebrated Arbor Day on Dec. 1. They planted a pink dogwood tree donated by County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart. The tree was planted at one of the adult residential facilities operated by Ryan Way, the director of the Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. Those pictured include Margaret Jackson, Harriet Rawlinson, Mary Wilson, Honoray Regent Katherine McClam, Vice Regent Rosemary Herring, Claire Burke, Regent Dianne Coker and Chaplain Peggi Sorrell.
