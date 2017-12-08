1 killed, 6 injured in wreck on I-95

One motorist is dead and six passengers injured after a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 early Friday morning.

Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol said that the victim was driving a 2013 Honda SUV northbound near the 113 mile-marker on I-95 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver, who died at the scene, was not wearing a seat belt.

Jones said that six other passengers were taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence for injuries. One passenger reportedly had “serious, non-life threatening injuries,” Jones said.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.