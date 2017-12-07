Sumter man charged with exploitation of a minor

Last Updated: December 7, 2017 at 6:24 pm

Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced Thursday the arrest of Mark Christopher Gainey, 58, of Sumter, on 15 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.

Investigators state Gainey distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Gainey was arrested on Dec. 6. He is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count; and 10 counts of third degree-sexual exploitation of a minor (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.