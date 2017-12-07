Morning Weather: Thursday, Dec. 7
by Staff (Office) | December 7, 2017 4:05 am
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 10:07 pm
Rain. High near 47. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
