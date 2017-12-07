Evening Weather: Thursday, Dec. 7
by Staff Reports | December 7, 2017 4:07 pm
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 10:09 pm
Rain before 1 a.m, then rain after 2 a.m. Patchy fog between 1 and 2 a.m. Low around 41. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
