Eagles fall to Timmonsville
by Submitted via Email | December 7, 2017 10:07 am
The Scott’s Branch High School Eagles fell 77-41 on Tuesday night to Timmonsville. Terrance Yon led the eagles in scoring, putting up 13 points toward the team’s total, while Treyshawn Moore followed up with seven points. Dequan Brock, Levontae Fleming and Amonte Brown each scored six points. Imek Weeks scored two points, while Antavius Stukes put up one point.
