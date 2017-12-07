Donate toys in memory of Easton Oliver Branham

The family and friends of a young boy killed in a drowning accident in August 2016 are once again coming together to help others in his name.

Easton Oliver Branham, 2, died Aug. 3, 2016, a few days after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

This year, his family and friends are looking for donations to Toys for Tots in the child’s memory. Those looking to help can bring new, unwrapped toys to Clarendon Gas in memory of Easton.

All donations will be picked up on Dec. 16.