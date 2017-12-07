Claredon Hall chorus visits assisted living facility
December 7, 2017
Last Updated: December 7, 2017 at 10:01 am
The Clarendon Hall High School Chorus recently visited Shadow Oaks assisted living facility in Aiken. The group sang Christmas carols and visited with the residents of the home spreading Christmas cheer.
