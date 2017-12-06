St. Paul celebrates top writers for 1st semester
by Submitted via Email | December 6, 2017 12:19 pm
St. Paul Elementary School and Clarendon School District 1 recently celebrated the top writers for the school’s first semester of the 2017-18 academic school year. The top winner was Alexis Moorer, right, a sixth-grade student; 1st runner-up was Shamara Brunson, also a sixth-grade student. According to a statement from school officials, “these young ladies wrote very strong argumentative essays for Red Ribbon Week ad other classroom contests. Congratulations to these girls for their hard work and dedication to being the best of the best.”
