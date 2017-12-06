Saints defeat St. Johns

The Clarendon Hall varsity boys basketball team ran its record to 2-1 on the season with a region win Tuesday over St. John’s Christian Academy by a score of 98-67. The Saints finished the night with four players on double figures, including Zyan Gilmore, who had 34 points and seven rebounds; Kylic Horton, who had 24 points and seven rebounds; Dylan Way, who had 17 points; and Tyrese Mitchum, who had 11 points.