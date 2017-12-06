Olivia Stukes Oliver

Olivia Stukes Oliver, 74, wife of Jeremiah Oliver Jr., died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Sumter.

Born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Paxville, she was a daughter of the late John H. Stukes Sr. and Mattie Mickens Stukes.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, John and Sashonda Oliver, 50 Klepin Court in Sumter.

Services are incomplete and will be announced later by Whites Mortuary LLC of Sumter.