Monarch Academy wins Bright Ideas grant
by Submitted via Email | December 6, 2017 10:17 pm
JaHugh Martin, Tiffani Burgess and Janell Robinson-Dozier hold up a check awarded to Robinson-Dozier as part of the Santee Electric Bright Ideas grant for Monarch Academy. The grant was written to purchase robotics equipment. Robinson-Dozier is a teacher at the school, while Burgess and JaHugh are principal and student, respectively.
