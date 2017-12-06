Louise H. Singleton

Louise Harrison Singleton, 86, widow of Willie Singleton Sr., died Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at her residence.

Bor March 20, 1931, in Clarendon County, she ws a daughter of the late Henry E. and Susan China Harrison.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. daily at the home of her daughter, 2041 Essex Drive in Sumter.

Job’s Mortuary Inc., 312 S. Main St. in Sumter, is in charge of arrangements.