Louise H. Singleton
by Submitted by Reader | December 6, 2017 7:37 am
Louise Harrison Singleton, 86, widow of Willie Singleton Sr., died Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at her residence.
Bor March 20, 1931, in Clarendon County, she ws a daughter of the late Henry E. and Susan China Harrison.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. daily at the home of her daughter, 2041 Essex Drive in Sumter.
Job’s Mortuary Inc., 312 S. Main St. in Sumter, is in charge of arrangements.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.