Lady Swampcats defeat Ben Lippen

Last Updated: December 5, 2017 at 10:26 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats pulled back to 500 on Tuesday night with a record of 3-3 after defeating Ben Lippen at Bubba Davis Stadium by a score of 41-34. Lexi and Brooke Bennett led the way for the Lady Swampcats with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Abbie Patrick had six points, while Olivia Coker, Catherine Burns and Sarah Frazier each had four.