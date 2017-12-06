Lady Saints fall to St. John’s
by Submitted via Email | December 6, 2017 9:50 am
The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team lost to St John’s by a score 43-57 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints were led by Mallory McIntosh and Whitney Avins, who scored 12 points each. Sydney Wells had eight points and 12 rebounds. McIntosh also had nine rebounds. The Saints fall to 0-3 on the season, and will play Friday against Jefferson Davis Academy at home.
