JV Saints fall to St. John’s
by Submitted by Reader | December 6, 2017 10:09 am
The Clarendon Hall JV boys’ basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season Tuesday with a loss to St John’s by a score of 37-49. Josh Black led the scoring for the Saints with 24 points. Nathan Carlisle finished with six points while Joey Carlisle pulled down seven rebounds.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.