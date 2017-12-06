JV Lady Saints fall to St. Johns
by Submitted by Reader | December 6, 2017 2:04 pm
The Claredon Hall JV Lady Saints fell 26-24 on Tuesday night to St. John’s Christian Academy. Bailey Corbett led the team with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Hanah Johndrow added five points and six rebounds. The team will play 4 p.m. Friday at home against Jefferson Davis Academy.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.