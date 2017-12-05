Will Wilson nabs first buck

Thomas Reese “Will” Wilson V killed his first buck, a six-point, on Thanksgiving weekend. Will is the son of Reese and Katie Eaddy Wilson of Greeleyvill.

Will is a fourth-generation hunter. Will is pictured with his father, Thomas “Reese” Wilson IV; his grandfather, Thomas Reese “Tommy” Wilson III; and his great-grandfather, “Thomas” Reese Wilson Jr.