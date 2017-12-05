MPS students observe National Fire Safety Week

Manning Primary School students took part in October in Fire Prevention Week with the Manning Fire Department, whose officers came to talk with the students about fire safety. The Manning Fire Department emphasized the importance of having working smoke detectors, knowing two ways out of your home, never re-entering a burning building, and closing doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke