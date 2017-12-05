Lady Swampcats fall to Trinity Byrnes
by Submitted via Email | December 5, 2017 10:21 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats lost to Trinity Byrnes on Monday night by a score of 62-36. Brooke Bennett was the leading scorer with nine points. Sarah Frazier and Abbie Patrick each had seven, Olivia Coker and Catherine Burns each had three, Macy Wilson and Trinity Harrington each had two, and Laura Johnson added one. The Lady Swampcats were 2-3 after Monday night .
