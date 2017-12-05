James Douglas Hammett

James Douglas Hammett, 86, widower of Lee Dupree Hammett and sarah Jane Smith Hammett, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born Feb. 21, 1931, in Manning, he was a son of the late Fredrick Douglas Hammett and Celia Elizabeth Samuels Hammett.

The family will receive friends at the home, 1845 Flinn Road in Manning, beginning 5-9 p.m. Dec. 3.