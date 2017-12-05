ManningLive

DAR chapter decorates Admin Building Christmas Tree

by | December 5, 2017 2:12 am

The Elizabeth Peyre Richardson Manning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution decorated this tree located in the rotunda of the Clarendon County Administration Building as a tribute to all veterans.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live