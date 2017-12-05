DAR chapter decorates Admin Building Christmas Tree
by Cindy Risher | December 5, 2017 2:12 am
The Elizabeth Peyre Richardson Manning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution decorated this tree located in the rotunda of the Clarendon County Administration Building as a tribute to all veterans.
