Angela Wright Fullwood
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | December 5, 2017 11:19 pm
LYNCHBURG – Angela “Angie” Wright Fullwood, 47, wife of Correll Fullwood, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Palmetto Health in Sumter County.
Born July 5, 1970, she was a daughter of Freddie Goodman and the late Virginia Wright.
The family will receive friends at the home of her sister-in-law, Clara Bell Fullwood, 2180 Old CC Road in Lynchburg.
These services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
