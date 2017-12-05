Angela Wright Fullwood

LYNCHBURG – Angela “Angie” Wright Fullwood, 47, wife of Correll Fullwood, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Palmetto Health in Sumter County.

Born July 5, 1970, she was a daughter of Freddie Goodman and the late Virginia Wright.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister-in-law, Clara Bell Fullwood, 2180 Old CC Road in Lynchburg.

These services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.