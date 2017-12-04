washington, roberts, hammett
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 4, 2017 10:43 am
From L to R: Karen Washington, Beulah Roberts and Anitra Hammett. Today, Allure Leo and so many other deserving honorees were recognized as Women of Excellence by the Social Justice Consortium‼️ Congratulations, Anitra‼️ So proud of you‼️ This is your season
