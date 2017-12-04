Saints active in community
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 4, 2017 2:14 am
Under the leadership of teacher and advisor Melissa MOorer, Clarendon Hall Student Government has been active not only at school, but also i the surrounding community.
Students helped Summerton Presbyterian Church clean out its summer garden in September and plant a winter garden. The vegetables from the garden will be donated to the food bank at St. Mary’s Catholic Church to be distributed to residents in need.
Students sponsored a “Dress Down Day” at school to raise money in October for the American Red Cross to benefit the victims of then-recent hurricanes. A total of $767 was raised for the cause.
A blood drive was held in November for the American Red Cross. Students, staff, parents and local residents all came out to give the gift of life.
