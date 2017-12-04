Johnson elected to South Carolina School Boards Association Board of Directors
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 4, 2017 2:17 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board Member Kim Johnson was elected over the weekend to the South Carolina School Boards Association Board of Directors. She will represent Region 5 on the board, which covers the Clarendon, Florence and Williamsburg county school districts.
The election was held during the Delegate Assembly portion of South Carolina School Board Association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference held in Charleston.
