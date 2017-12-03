The Rev. Richard Whitfield Hudson Sr.

The Rev. Richard Whitfield Hudson Sr., age 91, beloved husband of 53 years to the late Alice Lewis Hudson, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

Born in Sumter, he was a son of the late Henry Whitfield Hudson and Lillie Evans Hudson.

He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Richard was a 1943 graduate of Edmunds High School. He received an electrical engineering degree from Clemson A&M College in 1950 and received his divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1963. He spent three and half years in the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Richard held a Class A Teaching Certificate in mathematics and taught at Clarendon Hall, The Christian Academy, Furman High School and Central Carolina Technical College.

Richard retired as chief of the engineering section of the civil engineering squadron of Shaw Air Force Base after 27 years of federal service. He was a master electrician and a licensed electrical contractor.

He served as pastor of Paxville, Home Branch, Dalzell and Wedgefield Baptist churches and Calvary Bible Church. He also served as interim pastor of many churches in Sumter and Clarendon County. Richard dearly loved his family and the churches he served.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Whitfield Hudson Jr. and his wife, Zenda, of Sumter and Raymond Andrew Hudson of Greenville; a daughter, Lillie Angeline Thompson and her husband, Dr. Samuel C. Thompson, of Sumter; four grandchildren, Michael Hudson and his wife, Tracy, of Lancaster, Tracy Strickland of Dalzell, Joseph Curt Hudson and his wife, Shannon, and Kevin Bozeman and his wife, Tonya, all of Sumter; nine great-grandchildren, Sara Grace Hudson, Sally Hudson, Josh Strickland, Noah Strickland, Leslie Strickland, Santana Hardee, Katie Hudson, Zachary Cagle and Slade Bozeman; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Dulce Hudson; three brothers, Lester A. Hudson, Samuel Benson Hudson and Louis David Hudson; and two sisters, Retus Hudson Grooms Jackson and Bessie Lee Hudson Player.

