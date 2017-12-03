Martha Lou Brailsford

PINEWOOD – Martha Lou Brailsford, 70, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at her home, 8572 Old River Road in.

Born Dec. 24, 1946 in Rimini, she was a daughter of Richard Brailsford and Lorena Richardson Brailsford.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Mae Richardson, 1267 Festival Drive in Summerton.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning