Manning woman charged with obtaining prescription under false pretenses

A 37-year-old Manning woman was charged about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 with obtaining prescription drugs by false pretenses, fraud or deceit, second or subsequent offense, after allegedly sending another man into a local pharmacy to receive two fake prescriptions for percocet.

According to reports from the Manning Police Department, Shonta Moneke Keels of 1339 Pine Bluff Square in Manning, allegedly admitted to forging one of the prescriptions about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and sending a second subject into the store to pick them up because she didn’t have her ID.

Police reported that a pharmacy employee called dispatch to say that two prescriptions had been turned in that were believed to be fraudulent. They were written from a local doctor’s office, but when called, the doctor said he had not written any such prescriptions.

The Clarendon County Public Court Index shows that Keels was release from the Clarendon County Detention Center Nov. 7 on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

(All information published as police blotter items is provided by one of the law enforcement agencies in Clarendon County; reports are posted as they are provided to The Manning Times).