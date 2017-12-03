East Clarendon Community Choir to perform today
by Staff Reports | December 3, 2017 8:59 am
More than 80 people from 10 churches have come together to form the East Clarendon Community Choir, which will hold two performances this weekend in celebration of the holiday season.
“Christmas Makes Everything New” will be presented 5 p.m. Sunday at Weldon Auditorium. The event will also feature an orchestra performing with the community choir. Brian Sargent is the director. Admission is free, and everyone is invited.
